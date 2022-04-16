Cameron Young shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Young missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.