Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-5 second, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.