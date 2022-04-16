Cam Davis shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Cam Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Davis's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Davis chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Davis's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.