C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the RBC Heritage

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Pan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Pan to even for the round.