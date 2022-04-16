Brian Stuard shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day in 70th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Stuard had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.