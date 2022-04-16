Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Harman at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.