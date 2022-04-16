Brian Gay shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Gay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

At the par-5 second, Gay chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Gay chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gay's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.