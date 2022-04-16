Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.