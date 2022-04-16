Branden Grace putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Grace finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Branden Grace had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 15th, Grace hit his 123 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Grace's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.