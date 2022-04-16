Billy Horschel putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

Billy Horschel hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Horschel finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Billy Horschel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.