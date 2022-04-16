Bill Haas putts well in round three of the RBC Heritage

In his third round at the RBC Heritage, Bill Haas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Haas's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Haas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.