Ben Martin posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Martin finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Ben Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Martin had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.