Anirban Lahiri posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Anirban Lahiri hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Lahiri finished his day tied for 56th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Anirban Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.