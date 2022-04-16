Alex Noren shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Noren had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.