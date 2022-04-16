Adam Svensson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Adam Svensson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 13th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson sank his approach from 179 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 277 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.