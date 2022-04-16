Adam Long posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the RBC Heritage

Adam Long hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Long finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.