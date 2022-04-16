Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, Matt Kuchar, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadwin's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.