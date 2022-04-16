Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the RBC Heritage

Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 5th at 9 under with Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Shane Lowry, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Wise chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.