Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Clark had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Clark's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 198-yard par-3 17th green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 2 over for the round.