William McGirt putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the RBC Heritage

William McGirt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, William McGirt had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, McGirt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, McGirt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.