Wesley Bryan shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bryan's 150 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Bryan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Bryan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.