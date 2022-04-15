Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.