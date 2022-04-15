Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

Hatton tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.