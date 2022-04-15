Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Duncan his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.