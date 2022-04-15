Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Merritt hit his 125 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Merritt's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Merritt's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.