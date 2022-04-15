Tommy Fleetwood comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Heritage

Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Tommy Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Fleetwood had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Fleetwood hit his 130 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Fleetwood's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.