Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Tom Hoge hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hoge's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.