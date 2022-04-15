Takumi Kanaya shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Takumi Kanaya hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kanaya finished his day tied for 110th at 6 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kanaya's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kanaya got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kanaya to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kanaya chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Kanaya chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kanaya to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kanaya hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kanaya at 4 over for the round.