Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 34th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Im had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Im got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.