Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Sung Kang hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kang tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Kang chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.