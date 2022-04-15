Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 third, Cink went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.