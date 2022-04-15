  • Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink curls in for birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.