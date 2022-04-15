  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Stephan Jaeger makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger holes 25-footer for birdie at RBC Heritage

