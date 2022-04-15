Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Jaeger's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Jaeger to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Jaeger had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.