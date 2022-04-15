Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.