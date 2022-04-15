  • Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • Check out the best shots of the day from round 2 of the 2022 RBC Heritage, featuring Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, Patrick Cantlay and more.
    Round Recaps

    Patrick Cantlay finishes second round strong to lead at RBC Heritage

    Check out the best shots of the day from round 2 of the 2022 RBC Heritage, featuring Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, Patrick Cantlay and more.