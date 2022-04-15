Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lowry's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.