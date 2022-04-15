-
-
Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage
-
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 15, 2022
-
Highlights
Sepp Straka's great approach leads to birdie at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Straka hit his 226 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
-
-