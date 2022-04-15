Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Straka hit his 226 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.