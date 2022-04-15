Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 114th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 219 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 first, Stallings chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area, his second shot went 139 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Stallings's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.