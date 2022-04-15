Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.