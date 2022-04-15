Scott Brown shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Brown hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Brown's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Brown chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Brown's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 1 under for the round.