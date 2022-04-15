Satoshi Kodaira shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 121st at 9 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kodaira his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 7 over for the round.