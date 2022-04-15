Sam Ryder putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Sam Ryder's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to even for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.