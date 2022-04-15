Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Theegala had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Theegala's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.