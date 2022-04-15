Ryan Brehm shoots 11-over 82 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 19 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day in 130th at 19 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to even for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Brehm's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 5 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 6 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Brehm hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Brehm to 9 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 10 over for the round.

Brehm tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 11 over for the round.