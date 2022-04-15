Russell Knox shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Knox chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 over for the round.