Russell Henley shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 third, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Henley's his second shot went 42 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 over for the round.