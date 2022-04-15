Roger Sloan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

Sloan hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Sloan to even for the round.