Robert Streb shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
April 15, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day in 2nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 270 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
Streb hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Streb hit his 126 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
