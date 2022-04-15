Robert Streb shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day in 2nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Streb hit his 126 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.