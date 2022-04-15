Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 118th at 8 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Rickie Fowler hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.