Richy Werenski shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Werenski hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 15th. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Werenski's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski's his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.