Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the RBC Heritage

In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 56th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 173 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati went into the water and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.