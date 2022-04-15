Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the RBC Heritage

Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Young, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Kizzire had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.